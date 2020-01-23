 David Yesterday confirms that he designed the Parademons for Suicide Squad

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It is well known that Warner Bros. had problems in the post-production of “Suicide Squad” to take the project forward, hiring a company to set up trailers to make the final edition of the project. Among the many changes that were made, it has always been said that David's tape was going to connect with "League of Justice", at least presenting the Parademons, the minions of Apokolips who use both Steppenwolf and Darkseid.

Now yesterday he has used Twitter to confirm that one of the conceptual arts published long ago in the film corresponds to one of the Parademons. In the film, Incubus has some minions with similar abilities to the villains of Apokolips, because they assimilate human beings to transform themselves into them, however, it seems that these beings were going to appear in another context, perhaps at the end of the film.

You have the design in the following image.