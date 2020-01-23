General News

 David Yesterday confirms that he designed the Parademons for Suicide Squad

January 23, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


Conceptual arts of the Parademons in Suicide Squad (2016)

It is well known that Warner Bros. had problems in the post-production of “Suicide Squad” to take the project forward, hiring a company to set up trailers to make the final edition of the project. Among the many changes that were made, it has always been said that David's tape was going to connect with "League of Justice", at least presenting the Parademons, the minions of Apokolips who use both Steppenwolf and Darkseid.

Now yesterday he has used Twitter to confirm that one of the conceptual arts published long ago in the film corresponds to one of the Parademons. In the film, Incubus has some minions with similar abilities to the villains of Apokolips, because they assimilate human beings to transform themselves into them, however, it seems that these beings were going to appear in another context, perhaps at the end of the film.

You have the design in the following image.

READ:  Six Bulgarian fans arrested for racism in match against England



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.