 David Yesterday clarifies that The Suicide Squad is a reinvention of the universe not a sequel

Much has been said about how we should interpret the film “The Suicide Squad”, the Suicide Squad project that director James Gunn is currently shooting. At first it was thought that we were facing a sequel to the 2016 movie, then we started talking about rebooting, and later, with the return of some of the actors of that movie, the doubt arose again. At the moment we had been interpreting it as a kind of relaunch, which would move there in a nebula between sequel and restart (and quite possibly playing the film itself with that idea).

David Yesterday was the director responsible for the much criticized film of 2016, and although he does not participate in any way in the creative process of this new project, he is aware of what is being done with it, because James Gunn himself has commented. That is why he has knowledge about how both films are related, and he has revealed this publicly on Twitter.

In response to a hater who was glad he didn't direct the sequel, yesterday he explained that the new movie is rather a reinvention not a sequel. In response to another comment where they told him that they did not understand what that meant (if it is to be seen as something independent outside any continuity), Yesterday has insisted that although some characters are used again, it is a reinvention of the universe.

It's not a sequel, it's a reinvention and James Gunn is going to exceed expectations, ”he says in response to a fan who is glad that he doesn't return to the universe. I cheer every step taken.

Yes, that's right, some characters and elements will be used but James Gunn is reinventing the universe. Everyone recognizes the immense potential of the franchise.

The four main characters who return for this movie are Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) and Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman). This is used by actors Idris Elba in a role that has not yet been revealed; David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man; Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, and Steve Agee as the voice of King Shark. In addition, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Michael Rooker, Storm Reid, John Cena, and more will appear in the film. “The Suicide Squad” will arrive in theaters on August 6, 2021.

