David Villa visits the Metropolitan to see the Atleti-Leganés

David Villa he was only one season in the Atlético de Madrid but he left his mark and is one of the most beloved players for the rojiblanca fans. The Asturian striker, who a few weeks ago hung up his boots in Japanese football, has returned this Sunday to his home.

'El guaje' has approached the Wanda Metropolitano to see Atlético de Madrid-Leganés and wanted to send a warm greeting to all the mattress fans who one day chanted his name.

David Villa was part of Atlético de Madrid during the 2013/2014 season, a very special one for the 'Cholo' Simeone, since in that course the rojiblancos won the League and reached the Champions League final.

During that season, Villa scored 15 goals in 47 official matches with Atlético de Madrid, before leaving Europe and embarking on a journey that would take him to Australia, the US and Japan.