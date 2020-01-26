Sports

David Villa visits the Metropolitan to see the Atleti-Leganés

January 26, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

David Villa he was only one season in the Atlético de Madrid but he left his mark and is one of the most beloved players for the rojiblanca fans. The Asturian striker, who a few weeks ago hung up his boots in Japanese football, has returned this Sunday to his home.

'El guaje' has approached the Wanda Metropolitano to see Atlético de Madrid-Leganés and wanted to send a warm greeting to all the mattress fans who one day chanted his name.

David Villa was part of Atlético de Madrid during the 2013/2014 season, a very special one for the 'Cholo' Simeone, since in that course the rojiblancos won the League and reached the Champions League final.

During that season, Villa scored 15 goals in 47 official matches with Atlético de Madrid, before leaving Europe and embarking on a journey that would take him to Australia, the US and Japan.

READ:  Guardiola: "I will support my players if they decide to leave the field in case of racism"
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.