David Tennant, the Doctor Who star wants to be a part of Star Trek

After returning in a nice special episode of Doctor Who, the interpreter of the Tenth Doctor, David Tennant, made an interesting statement about the Star Trek universe.

The actor has in fact made himself available for a series of questions on Reddit, and there are those who have asked him if he would like to join another franchise in the future. His answer will not fail to cause discussion:

"Be part of Star Trek would be great. After talking to George Takei for my podcast, I immersed myself in that world a bit. "

Takei was an important member of the Enterprise in the original series and played helmsman Hikaru Sulu. Talking to him must have opened the doors to him a world that never ceases to fascinate, even if more than 50 years have passed since the beginning of the adventure.

Tennant has already taken part in numerous high-budget projects: after Doctor Who we could also appreciate it as Barty Crouch (Junior!) In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, as villain in Marvel's Jessica Jones and as a Scottish detective in Broadchurch. Who knows if someone important isn't listening and choosing to include him in one of the upcoming Star Trek themed productions.

Could he aim to steal the role of young Picard from James McAvooy? Or will he want to board Tarantino's new Star Trek? In any case, so much the better, since Tennant is a high caliber actor, able to shine anywhere.