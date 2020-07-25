David Tennant and Michael Sheen, after Good Omens still together in a BBC series: the details

Share it:

After the success of Good Omens on Amazon Prime Video, David Tennant and Michael Sheen got a taste for us: the two close-knit protagonists of the series recently presented a special quarantine theme episode, and now they return to work together in a comedy miniseries on the BBC, also focused on the lockdown .

staged, this is the title of the series, will consist of six short episodes lasting 15 minutes. At the center of the narrative is one troupe, described as the cream of the British play scene, that when the production he is working on is forced to stop since lockdown desperately tries to keep the project going.

The scenario seems ideal for playing on meta-narration, on the contrast between reality and scenic fiction, with a touch of realism and topicality, so to speak, given by the use of technologies such as video conferencing and filming in selfie mode.

The cast also includes Geogia Tennant (In the dark) and Anna Lundberg, partners respectively of David Tennant and Michael Sheen in real life, in addition to the theater actress Lucy Eaton, and guest stars like Nina Sosanya are also expected.

"It is important to offer moments of humor and lightness, and this mischievous idea proves the greatness of talent Michael and David "Charlotte Moore, director of content for BBC.

staged it is written and directed by theater director Simon Evans and produced by Infinity Hill and GCB Films, and is expected to debut on the BBC as early as June. In recent days, however, the creator of Good Omens Neil Gaiman apologized for violating the lockdown.