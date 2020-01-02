David Stern, former NBA commissioner dies

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

David Stern, former NBA commissioner, He died on Wednesday at age 77 as a result of a cerebral hemorrhage suffered on December 12, the American League reported on its social networks.

The emeritus commissioner had to undergo emergency surgery that same day at a hospital in New York where he died today in the company of his family.

Stern was included in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014. He served as an NBA commissioner from 1984 to 2014, a 30-year career that helped shape the League and turn it into a true "multinational".

Under his supervision, the NBA added seven new teams and switched to six other franchises, in addition to being the true promoter and promoter of the so-called globalization of the professional sport of American basketball and other sports.

The annual income of the league for its television contract increased 40 times, the average salary of the players went from $ 250,000 a year in 1984 to more than $ 5 million, and the value of the franchises skyrocketed by exceeding a large majority of 1 billion dollars.

The NBA exploded worldwide under the mandate of Stern, who was included in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014, in addition to being together with the former president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Spanish Juan Antonio Samaranch, the true architects of the arrival of the great stars of the NBA at the Summer Olympics.

The legendary and historical "Dream Team "which made its debut at the Barcelona 92 ​​Olympic Games, where they won the gold medal, it was one of the great milestones that occurred within the modern Olympic movement.

The League opened 13 offices worldwide, organized regular season games outside the United States, the first in professional sports, in addition to founding, in 1997, the women's professional league (WNBA)