David Silva: "I want to be a coach when I leave football"

Spanish Manchester City player David Silva expressed his desire to "be a coach" when your professional career ends, which aims to last "a few more years," as explained in a chat with fans of the set 'citizen'.

"With what I have lived in my career and the passage of time you become a coach. It was something that at first I said 'no', but it is an option, because it interests me more and more. Now when I quit soccer, I want to be a coach. However, I still don't know when, because I want to play a few more years, "said the canary.

Silva, captain of the City, did not reveal how long he intends to continue playing, nor his plans for the future, although he did announce a few months ago that he will leave the English entity at the end of this season. As reported by the British media, Las Palmas or even the MLS could be his destination next year.

At 34, Silva assures that has lived a career "full of joys". "I played with great players like Xavi and Iniesta, who marked a generation of national teams. I played against Ronaldinho at his best, at a time when he was afraid to try to take the ball from him because he could humiliate us easily. I played against Ronaldo, Zidane and Messi, among others"he recalled.

"With the Spanish team I was part of a very good generation that won something unthinkable, nobody imagined it. Winning the Euro Cup was incredible, Because it was the first title we won and we broke the barrier (44 years without winning a tournament). Then came the World Cup and the second Euro Cup, but the first was really special, "he said in his talk with Manchester City fans.