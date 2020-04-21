 David Sandberg hopes to have more fun and dig deeper into Shazam 2

Share it:

The reorganization of the DC releases has delayed "Shazam 2!" until November 2022, compared to the initial date set for April 2022. However, it has always been surprising that the film marked its filming for this 2020, with still so much time ahead.

Speaking to Empire, the director David F. Sandberg He has reconfirmed, as we already knew, that this was the plan. In words very similar to those of a few days ago, the filmmaker is puzzled by the current situation we are experiencing, but at the same time he is given a certain glimpse of positivism.

The plan has always been to start shooting this year. We will see what happens with this Coronavirus, how long it will last and how it will affect everything. Everything is very uncertain at the moment.

However, the production of the film was far from beginning imminently, if the pandemic had not arisen, since it was still in the script phase.

It was in fairly early stages, because it didn't open until 2022. Not that we felt like we were in a race against time.

In this interview, Sandberg also comments that this time he feels more confident about the projectWell, it was not like the first movie that touched on the subject of superheroes for the first time – it generally moves more in the horror genre.

In ‘Lights Out’ / ’Never turn off the light’ everything was new and scary, and then Bel Annabelle: Creation ’ It was a great experience where I felt like, ‘OK, now I know how this works’. I hope the same in Shazam. The first one was like, ‘Oh shit, how do you do all these things?’ I've never done a superhero movie before, with the visuals and all. Now I feel like I know how this works, so for the sequel we can have more fun and dive right into it, you know?

While the character played by Sandberg's regular creative collaborator and wife, Lotta Losten, the scientist Dr. Lynn Crosby, died in the first film, a Losten return is not ruled out, although certainly not as the scientist.

I have been told that I can be a homeless person, or a very old person or something like that. Just put on a wig and a weird face and I can be anything, ”Lotta Losten says with a laugh, as she laughs, admitting that her plans for Crosby to return seem to fall on deaf ears. I have a very, very detailed plan of how I can get back, but nobody seems to understand that idea.

Shazam! two" It is currently set for release on November 4, 2022, and "Black Adam" by December 2021.

