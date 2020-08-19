David Lynch vs Trump and the hard line on the USPS: "We need postmen more than ever"

Share it:

For fans of David Lynch the one with his weather forecasts is now a fixed appointment and, as has already (rarely) happened, the filmmaker took advantage of his channel YouTube to have his say on the recent climate of tensions, health and political, which they see involved Donald Trump and the US Postal Services.

The President would in fact have taken advantage of the mismanagement and budget holes of the state infrastructure to discredit its work, especially as regards the methods of voting by mail. Only a few days ago Trump had even proposed, only to retract, of postpone elections because he is concerned about possible electoral fraud, dramatically destined to increase with remote voting. Just this morning, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said: "We will ensure that the outcome of the elections is not compromised, I do not share the President's concerns".

Lynch then commented on the story in turn and, as they say, a few words to the wise: "Today I dedicate a thought to postal workers and how indispensable they are now. Thank you for your work".

In the past, the filmmaker had already had his say on the President and his politics, criticizing them in no uncertain terms: In a 2018 interview with The Guardian, Lynch had stated that Trump "could become one of the greatest presidents in history because he is unpredictable: no one is able to intelligently counter it", while a few days later he had written on Facebook "If this continues, he won't have the chance to go down in history as a great president and it would be very sad, I think, both for you and for the country: it is causing so much suffering "