David Lynch says he has no interest in Denis Villeneuve's new Dune

Until the end of the year, the only adaptation of Frank Herbert's best-known novel is the one directed by the iconic David Lynch, which premiered in 1983 with the title Dune and an almost absolute and well-known contempt on the part of the director.

Lynch has told The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview that he has no interest in the new adaptation directed by Denis Villeneuve and that it will hit theaters on December 18 of this year. His motives are as expected.

"Because it was a headache for me. It was a failure and I didn't get the final assembly. I have told the story a billion times. It is not the movie I wanted to make. I really like some parts, but it was a real failure for me"

Incidentally, the director said that there is nothing going on that has to do with him and an alleged series in which he would be working for Netflix, but the way in which he denies it leads us to suspect that perhaps something is brewing.

"All those rumors fly free, but I can tell you that nothing like this is happening now. Even if the rumor were true, it's not happening right now", which leads us to think that they could be negotiating something that may be pending the green light due to the pandemic. This year the director has already premiered on the platform What Did Jack Do? and there is nothing to prevent him from collaborating again with them.