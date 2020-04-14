David Lynch, Quarantine Guide

Share it:

There is a moment in ‘Tertullians’The wonderful first episode of‘Chapter 0’(Joaquín Reyes, Ernesto Sevilla, 2018), in which the future of the human race depends on a debate on the good and bad things that humanity brings to the very existence. After discovering a photo of Eduardo Inda, those present and the spectators in their houses (inside and outside the series) understand that we have lost. Such a resounding argument serves as a blow to the table in the face of any discussion, no matter how high the price of losing it, but every absolute void implies the existence of something equally definitive that can occupy it.

Based on that need to illuminate a day to day as cloudy as it is apparently fictitious, we have traced the most recent flashes of that beacon of tireless creativity that is David lynch to discover that, to the surprise of no one, he is living the isolation with the calm and parsimony that we all expected.

"My routine is more or less the same as before”Comments Nick Rose for Vice. "First, I get up and have a coffee. I like to start coffee immediately. This is how I work. Do you know when they put an IV in your arm in a hospital? I keep a steady drip all day. After that I meditate and then I go to work"

"Right now I'm in the carpentry, building two wall sconces: two small lamps”, He says about a job that unites a large part of his passions: electricity, wood and the use of his own hands to create a tangible object.

On the other hand, no one escapes that another of the artist's obsessions was going to be the protagonist of this interview and that is, the dreamer who has dreamed of us all, has spent decades becoming one of the greatest defenders of the practice of meditation.

"Transcendental meditation allows human beings to immerse themselves and experience an eternal form of pure consciousness that is within all of us.Lynch explains. "For some reason, we have lost contact with this field within this non-relative, absolute and eternal level, but it is there, within all of us."

"It's easy and effortless”, Emphasizes on the technique that he defends above all. "It is built for the human being in isolation. It is not a meditation of concentration, contemplation or mindfulness. All of that is fine, but only transcendental meditation will allow you to transcend"

But let's focus on creativity, the facet with which Lynch conquered us all before discovering himself "simply" as the contemporary pillar of stories that are not necessarily narrative. Will this quarantine succeed in finding our inner artist? Are we more creative simply by having more time to think about being so?

"It depends. If you are dejected and suffer in isolation, then it will not be good for creativity. Negativity is the enemy of creativity", answer back. "If you are filled with fear and anger and all kinds of negative things, that flow of ideas is restricted and the conduit of happiness is simply squeezed by negativity. If you meditate and transcend every day, the negativity disappears. The gold goes in and the trash comes out. Negativity, stress, anxieties, tensions, depression, sadness, hatred, need for revenge, selfish and bitter anger … Everything begins to recede"

"Meanwhile, there are things that people can do at home.", keep going. "They can draw, they can paint, they can build little things, they can write song lyrics, they can write poems, they can write stories that can then be filmed, they can play games, they can invent games. Many things can happen in a small space, new recipes and kitchen things can be invented. It is an opportunity for a lot of different experiments"

Lynch is an absolute optimist. Firmly believe in an improved society, "more spiritual and kind”After the end of this crisis that, sooner or later, will come. "The solutions to these problems will come and life will be very good."He points out. "The films will return. Everything will recover and probably in a much better way"

At the moment, and while we continue ignoring the rumors (by rumors) that make us dream about a possible new movie (or season, Judy allow it) with his signature, it is the ideal time to rediscover one of the most improbable and exalted creative talents of our time, as well as to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the beginning of ‘Twin peaks’, His resounding masterpiece. If not, we will always have to keep looking for the gold fish, something they achieved Joaquin Reyes and Ernesto Sevilla in the second season of ‘Chapter 0’, Allowing us to recommend something that is available via streaming (Movistar +) and, while we are, rounding the article ending at the beginning.