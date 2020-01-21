David Lynch Best Quotes – Phrases Movies David Lynch

Share it:

David LynchAt least he who lives on the level of sleep in which we all share existence, turns years old. To celebrate, we have gathered in this video a tiny sample of his genius with a collection of phrases taken from his improbable and, luckily for all, tangible movies.

And it is that Lynch's work is unbeatable, especially in recent years in which he has been more concentrated in painting, sculpture (sometimes both at the same time), music and, above all, in meditation.

But let's not fool ourselves, what leads us to talk about the surrealist genius of Montana is cinema, so it will be better that, at least for now, we focus on his career as a director, screenwriter and, ultimately, audiovisual creator.

We knew that only one sentence left from ‘Blue velvet’,‘Wild Heart’,‘Twin peaks’,‘Twin Peaks: Fire walks with me’,‘Lost road’,‘Mulholland Drive’,‘Inland Empire' Y 'Twin Peaks: The Return’It was going to be impossible, almost as much as skipping jobs like‘Erasing head’,‘The elephant Man’,‘Dune’Or‘A true story’, But that was when we dreamed of a mysterious saxophonist who, sitting in a red leather armchair in a grocery store next to a gas station in black and white, whispered in our ears exactly what we should put. And then he asked us for a coffee, black as a moonless night. That was when we understood everything. Or no, it doesn't matter too much.