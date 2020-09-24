David Jaffe vs. Sony and PS5: Xbox could dominate the market

David Jaffe, autore di God of War e Twisted Metal , expressed his opinion regarding the commercial clash between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S, praising Microsoft’s moves in recent days and cheating Sony for resting on its laurels.

According to Jaffe’s words, the acquisition of Bethesda was a 90’s hit and together with the growing popularity of the Game Pass it will constitute Microsoft’s winning weapon in the new generation. The game designer and producer then continues his attack on Sony by inviting the latter to be more timely in his moves, otherwise the PlayStation division risks big, unlike the Xbox division which seems to be in full health, according to David.

Twisted Metal producer claims Sony will likely be able to sell more consoles but without disruption in the commercial strategy, Xbox could become the market leader within a few years. Clearly, this is a personal opinion of Jaffe and as such it must be interpreted, the same has lashed out at Sony several times in recent years, so it is not surprising the piqued tone of the video.

Certainly the most recent moves by the Redmond house have given a strong shake to the environment, demonstrating how the Xbox brand is still fit and ready to fight to conquer new groups of consumers.