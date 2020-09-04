David Hasselhoff claims his role in the fall of the Berlin Wall: here’s why

Share it:

Tonight it airs on Cielo Piranha 3DD, a 2012 film directed by John Gulager in which David Hasselhoff makes a small cameo as himself. Few people know that the iconic actor of the 80s and 90s played a fundamental role in the fall of the Berlin Wall.

David Hasselhoff has in fact embarked on a brilliant career in the world of music over the years which led him to be ranked first in the summer of 1989 with his “Looking For Freedom”. The success of this song did not end in the following months and was the soundtrack for the fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 1989.

The interpreter of Mitch Buchannon he also performed in Belrino on New Year’s Eve of the same year with a concert that has remained in history and which was even broadcast live on television. The showman it has repeatedly claimed its important role in this important German affair and, also actively participated in the protests of 2013 and 2017 against the dismantling of the Esat Side Galley.

Hasselhoff he also returned to Berlin on the thirtieth anniversary of the fall of the Wall with a new concert and, despite being faced with a totally different audience who barely remembered his song, he still gave his best.

Meanwhile David Hasselhoff continues to hope for a Supercar reboot and thinks James Gunn could be the man to direct him. We’ll see.