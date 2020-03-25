 David Harbor would support a launch of Black Widow on Disney +

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Given the current situation, many fans see on streaming platforms a safe-conduct for the premiere of the movies. There are distributors who are delaying, and without setting a new date, their films, as has happened with "Black Widow", and others are delaying their arrival at the movies for two months, as we discovered yesterday with Wonder Woman 1984.

We have discussed on some occasions in our podcast the theme of the launch on Disney +, with the potential difficulties that we would see, but who would be very clear would be the actor David Harbor, who plays the Red Guardian, the Russian equivalent of Captain America, in the movie. In an Instagram live that he did this past 22 Sunday, the actor shared his desire to see the full movie, because the little he has seen of it has enchanted him, and he certainly would not mind seeing it on Disney +.

I am very anxious for ‘Black Widow’ if we are ever able to release that movie. I would love to see that movie too, you know I haven't seen it. I've seen a few things in ADR (additional dialogue recording) and it looks great. And I was also there when we were shooting it and I'm very excited. But I would like to see it for myself. Hell, I'd see her on Disney +.

In this live, the actor was also asked who would win in a fight, the Red Guardian or Captain America. Harbor took the question a bit more literally than some might expect:

I hope they know that I am not the Red Guardian, he is not Captain America, so if we had a shield fight I don't know what it would be like. It wouldn't look as good as in the movies because most shield fights are done by our doubles. I think I could beat him in a shield fight? I don't know, it's pretty strong. I will say no, but I think I am cunning and I would say that I am as good as him with the shield.

Via information | Instagram David Harbor