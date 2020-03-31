David Harbor wants it to be streamed

Share it:

'Black Widow' was going to be the first movie in the new phase of Marvel, known as Phase 4. The spearhead of the new Marvel, with more female protagonists, and paying tribute to one of its most beloved characters, that of Natasha Romanoff. But the Coronavirus has ruined the Marvel calendar, which has indefinitely postponed the release of the film and nobody knows when it will arrive … and if it will arrive as the first film of this Phase 4.

David Harbor, who stars in the film alongside Scarlett Johansson, we have become accustomed to not having hairs on our tongues in every interview he gives, and in a Q&A via Instagram, has come up with an idea to save the movie:

"My agent sent me an email saying that the premiere of 'Black Widow' had been postponed and I think I replied, 'Shocking. Wouldn't it be fun if we could all watch it together in streaming? But I think that decision is above me salary"

The idea of ​​streaming movies that won't be released in theaters in the near future is a ghost that has flown over the studios since the beginning of the crisis. But 'Black Widow' is a blockbuster that, presumably, was going to make a very good international box office, so from Marvel, the safest thing is that they want to wait to see if all this happens to be able to release it in theaters and recover the money invested.

Yes, streaming is a solution if the problem gets worse and stretches over time, but for now, sources close to Marvel confirm that it is not a question that has been seriously raised … for now.