David Harbor, the star of Stranger Things defends his wife on social media: “More sex posivity”

When the internet roars, David Harbour is ready to react: the Stranger Things star took sides in defense of his wife and sex positivity in his latest Instagram post. But let’s find out what happened.

In the past few hours, the singer Lily Allen has made his latest project public on Instagram: a collaboration with the Womanizer company to create his own personal tool for pleasure, also launching the hashtag #IMasturbate, the slogan of the dedicated advertising campaign.

Some users, however, would not seem to have seen it willingly, because today it arrived in defense of his wife David Harbor, with a post referring to the new product sponsored by Lily.

“I’ll buy one for my wife. Due to archaic and idiotic ‘norms’, in today’s society it seems to be difficult to talk about female sexual pleasure and sex positivity. How stupid“wrote in the caption theBlack Widow and Stranger Things actor “Enjoy yourselves. You will not lose your life, I assure you. One who has a rich history with ‘loving yourself’ tells you this. I know, so I’m writing it to you on Instagram“.

Allen and Harbor recently got married, much to the delight of the Stranger Things cast who congratulated the happy couple.

Meanwhile, the filming of the Netflix show continues in Atlanta, as confirmed by the most recent images from the set.