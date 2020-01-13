 David Harbor says Red Guardian is trying to start over in Black Widow

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few hours after that special new look of “Black Widow” we get other statements from the actor David Harbor in which he defines the character he plays in the movie, Alexi (Alexei) Shostakov, who really was the "old" Red Guardian glory. Several details have already been advanced on this character but we still have many more to know.

In this description that Harbor offers we begin to intuit the "fractured" situation Alexei finds himself in and that is why we also see him with so much encouragement when he touches the old suit again.

It is this guy who is closely linked to Natasha in the past. I don't think it has revealed exactly how, but I think it can be seen in family dynamics that he was a bit of a father figure to her. And several years pass and his best moment has passed. So he puts on his superhero costume again, and it still looks good, but he is a little tighter than before.

Harbor again makes reference to the fact that the Red Guardian is the Russian equivalent of Captain America, as we already knew, but also comments on the defects and mistakes the character has made.

I think the best thing about the Red Guardian is that he really is Captain America of his time for Russia. And it was Russia's great hope, in a sense. And he, as you'll see in the movie, what ruined in a certain way and is trying to start over.

The actor reveals that he prefers this character for his vulnerabilities rather than despite them, and that he differentiates him from others.

I really like that point of view of a superhero. All the talk with superheroes can focus on their invincibility, so where do you find the cracks in that? And the Red Guardian has tons of cracks everywhere. He is not the heroic and noble man you want him to be. Both comically and tragically, it has many flaws. And I love that. And it also has many strengths.

Via information | The wrap