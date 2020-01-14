David Harbor Compare Red Guardian With Captain America

Share it:

When we started talking about the characters we would see in 'Black Widow', the solo tape of the Romanoff agent, the character of David Harbor, Red Guardian, like a pseudo Captain America Russian. Harbor itself has wanted to talk about the relationship between his character and the First Avenger.

First of all it is correct to say that this character known as Alexei Shostakov, a Russian agent also known as Red Guardian, is presented in the comics as an equivalent to Captain America but across the Atlantic. Moreover, Harbor itself coincides with this vision, and has defined its character, in an interview with The wrap, with the following words: "I think the best thing about Red Guardian is that he is – it was Captain America in his day for Russia. It was the great hope of Russia".

The actor who gives life to Sheriff Cooper in 'Stranger Things' has begun explaining the relationship that his character has with the protagonist: "He is an uncle who is closely connected to Natasha in the past. I don't think he tells exactly how, but yes you will see the family dynamics they have, he is a bit his parental figure. Although several years pass and his best moment has passed, he returns with his superhero outfit, which still fits him, although a little more tightly. "

Yes. We have already seen its appearance in the incredible first trailer of 'Black Widow', where with a beard hidden behind a mask and a body covered by a red monkey with a white star in the center, promises to give us a lot of play. Moreover, Harbor is delighted that his character is a new approach to the world of superheroes because, in his opinion, this version for the MCU has "many defects", something that we are not very accustomed to and that it would collide with the vision that has always been offered of a perfect Capi. "How will you see in the movie, he is trying to start over. I really like that approach in a superhero. We always focus on your invincibility, do youwhere to find cracks there? Red Guardian has tons of them. He is not the heroic and noble man you want him to be. Comically and tragically has many defects. And I love it. It also has many strengths. "

