 David Harbor accuses Hellboy's failure to Guillermo del Toro's fans

We continue talking about the statements of the actor David Harbor during his recent live on Instagram for this time to echo his statements about the film Hellboy. Recall that last year, the film reboot of the character created by Mike Mignola was released, with little success at the box office. An adaptation that was intended to be the start of a new franchise but which did not get a tour in particularly blockbuster cinemas.

Basically they asked the actor what it was, which in his opinion went wrong in the film, and the actor argued that although people obviously have the right to feel things differently, in their opinion, part of the blame for the failure. It has fans of the Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman movies.

I think it failed before we started shooting, because I think people didn't want us to do the movie and for some reason there was like a great… Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman created this iconic thing that we thought could be reinvented and then they, without a doubt, the strength of the Internet was in plan, ‘We don't want you to touch this.’. And then we made a movie that I think is fun and I think she had her problems, but it was a fun movie and then people were very against it and that's correct, but I learned my lesson in a very different way.

Let's remember that what Harbor is referring to is that del Toro did not complete the film arc he was making as Hellboy in the cinema, played by Ron Perlman. A basically money question was the main impediment to making a Hellboy 3 that would have closed the story that del Toro wanted to tell.

Admittedly, that was a barrier to overcome, but to accuse the entire failure of the film to that fact, seems somewhat excessive.

The Black Widow star certainly has some good points here, and the desire for a Hellboy 3 means that fans were against the idea of ​​a reboot from the start. However, that's not the only reason it failed, as the movie was pretty terrible for the most part.

Via information | Instagram | ScreenRant