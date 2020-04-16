David Guetta will give a concert in Miami to raise funds against COVID-19

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Miami.- French producer and DJ David Guetta announced Wednesday that he will give a concert this weekend in the American city of Miami, with which he seeks to raise funds for various organizations in the United States and Europe that help those affected by the coronavirus.

My heart goes out to all those who are suffering from the pandemic that affects health globally, "Guetta said in her social media accounts, in which she announced the initiative.

I hope this broadcast brings people together and helps raise money for those who need it most, "he added.

The artist explained that he had partnered with the Miami Downtown Development Authority, the body that regulates activities in the city's financial center, to offer a two-hour show on Saturday, April 18, starting at 6:00 p.m. local time.

Given the social isolation measures in force in the city, which include confinement and the use of masks and gloves to be circulated for work reasons, neither Guetta nor the Miami authorities have revealed where the show will take place.

However, they revealed that it can be seen globally on the artist's Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch accounts, as well as the Facebook and Instagram pages of the Miami Downtown Development Authority.

The goal is to raise about $ 150,000 for the Feeding South Florida organization, which will finance a million meals in the area.

The rest of the money will go to Feeding America and the Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris – Hôpitaux de France, a group that provides health protection material to health workers caring for those infected with COVID-19.

In addition, another part will go to the Solidarity Response Fund COVID-19 of the World Health Organization.

Miami-Dade County, where Miami is, registers more than 8,000 infected and 146 deaths, in a population of 2.7 million people, according to the latest figures from the authorities.

In total, the United States has to date more than 640,000 cases and 28,000 deaths from the coronavirus.