David Fincher returns to directing with Mank, and goes behind the scenes of Quarto Potere: the photos!

The acclaimed director David Fincher is finally preparing her long-awaited return to the scene thanks to Mank, new original movie Netflix starring the Oscar winner Gary Oldman.

Six years later Gone Girl – Liar Love, Fincher returns to directing a feature film extending the partnership with the streaming on demand service for which he made House of Cards, two seasons of the tv series Mindhunter and the animated series Love, Death & Robots: with Mank, due out in the autumn-winter 2020, Fincher has finally crowned a dream in the drawer, with the original script – think – that was written by his father Jack Fincher before his death in 2003.

The story follows the Hollywood screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he tries to overcome his personal and professional demons in order to make the script of Fourth Estate, from which the director Orson Welles would have drawn one of the greatest masterpieces in cinema history.

The film is designed to celebrate the 79th anniversary of the theatrical release of Welles’ film, for which Mankiewicz won the Oscar for Best Screenplay: at the bottom you can watch the first official images, courtesy of Netflix. In the cast we find Amanda Seyfried as actress Marion Davies, Lily Collins, Tuppence Middleton, Charles Dance, Tom Pelphrey e Tom Burke as Orson Welles.

