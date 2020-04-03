David F. Sandberg releases 'Shadowed', his new viral short

Share it:

We all met David F. Sandberg in 2013 thanks to his viral short. 'Lights Out'. This was one of the most popular short films of the year, and although we do not include it in our list of the best online horror short films, it is undoubtedly one of the best pieces that we found on the Internet and that we encourage you to watch earnestly along with the rest of filmmaker's shorts. This caught the attention of Hollywood, which led him to shoot his first film, 'Never turn off the light', a tape based on this short film. After this, he put himself behind the cameras in 'Annabelle: Creation' and then switched genres and went to superhero movies with 'Shazam', a successful film from which he is now preparing the sequel.

Youtube

The fact is that Sandberg is in his house, like all of us, and he has decided not to waste time getting bored and has returned to his origins shooting a new short film, Shadowed. This one stars his fetish actress, Lotta Losten, and Sandberg has described it as "a kind of companion piece to 'Lights Out.'" In fact, it looks like a short film set in the same universe or a kind of sequel to it. The filmmaker encourages us to see it "at full volume in the dark", and if we are clear it is that a new project could come out of the director for this small piece, so we would not be surprised to see the announcement of the film based on 'Shadowed ' soon.