 David F. Sandberg and Seth Rogen will develop a series for Amazon of the Fear Agent comic

The streaming platforms are allowing many comics to have their adaptation in real action format, as there is much work in the cartoons that it would be unlikely that any studio would transfer it to the cinema. However, a series for the small screen is different, and we are facing a new case with the development of Amazon of a "Fear Agent" series, some comics released by Dark Horse (2007-2018) and Image (2005-2006 and currently).

The actor and producer Seth Rogen, the producer Matt Tolmach and the director David F. Sandberg join forces to adapt Rick Remender comics. In addition Mattson Tomlin, co-writer of the film "The Batman" which is currently being filmed, will write this adaptation. Sandberg, director of "Shazam!", will not only act as producer but also director of the series.

The plot of the series is described as follows:

Interstellar invaders. Travels in the time. Clones of clones of clones, and lots of whiskey. Whether you're fighting the scourge of space, going back in time to stop the alien invasion that changed the Earth forever, or recovering your ex-wife, there's nothing Heath Huston doesn't do to try to correct the mistakes and recover his family. He is, after all, the last Agent of Fear.

Amazon seems to have won the rights to adapt the work after competing with Peacock, HBO Max and TNT. There was already a previous adaptation threat, although in film format, in 2009 from Universal Pictures, but the project did not succeed.

Via information | THR