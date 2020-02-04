David Broncano's cable collection with the world champion of 'bodyboard'

Alexandra Rinder, world champion of 'bodyboard', was the guest of Monday in The resistance and did not miss the opportunity to settle accounts with David Broncano.

The popular comedian and presenter has repeatedly engaged in the sport that Rinder plays, Ironing on the technique that these athletes have.

"If I remember correctly, you said it's tripping, falling on the board," Rinder recalled. To which Broncano added: "I remember, I said that if a yayo falls on the board, it already does bodyboarding ". The comedian had to pick up cable before the seriousness of Rinder.

The presenter He also recalled that the bodyboard community He has criticized Broncano and La Resistencia for the jokes towards his sport, citing a series of hilarious responses that provoked laughter from the public and Rinder herself.