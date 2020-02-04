Sports

David Broncano's cable collection with the world champion of 'bodyboard'

February 4, 2020
Edie Perez
Alexandra Rinder, world champion of 'bodyboard', was the guest of Monday in The resistance and did not miss the opportunity to settle accounts with David Broncano.

The popular comedian and presenter has repeatedly engaged in the sport that Rinder plays, Ironing on the technique that these athletes have.

"If I remember correctly, you said it's tripping, falling on the board," Rinder recalled. To which Broncano added: "I remember, I said that if a yayo falls on the board, it already does bodyboarding ". The comedian had to pick up cable before the seriousness of Rinder.

The presenter He also recalled that the bodyboard community He has criticized Broncano and La Resistencia for the jokes towards his sport, citing a series of hilarious responses that provoked laughter from the public and Rinder herself.

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

