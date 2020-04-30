David Bisbal falls in love with his fans posing from the shower

Share it:

One of the artists who has been very active on social media is the Spanish singer David Bisbal, who, focused on his music, cannot stop rehearsing anywhere in his home, as he revealed that the shower is his favorite place. for test.

Through his official account on Instagram, the singer shared a photograph from the shower, moments before entering, and caused great fury among his followers, because he shows himself totally without clothes and showing off his well-worked body.

The publication immediately received many comments, such as compliments and compliments dedicated to the famous, highlighting that at 40 he looks incredible, and even asked him to take his cell phone to show a little more during the shower.

"Definitely, the best acoustic is in the shower !!! To rehearse!", Bisbal shared in the photograph, which reached more than 50 thousand reactions, among which women talking about their beauty stood out.

Guapooooo my Almeriense !! "," Boss you never stop !! You are beautiful "," How ideal it would be if you shared something from those rehearsals !! "," Beautiful! The Prince of my enchanted dreams, "reads among the comments received by the singer.

David Bisbal recently released his new single called "If you want it" with the singer Aitana and participated in the remake of "Resistiré".