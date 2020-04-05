David Bisbal and Aitana honor heroes of the pandemic with video

Share it:

Mexico City.- David Bisbal pays tribute to people who have made sacrifices during the coronavirus pandemic with a new version of "If you want it" with Aitana.

The Spanish singer has been in confinement for about 20 days in Madrid, away from many of his relatives in his native Almería, some of them at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.

I have cousins ​​and cousins ​​who work in hospitals and some of them are also police officers and they have to be patrolling the street to keep order a bit and they are in the front line of battle, ”Bisbal said in a recent conference call with The Associated Press from his study, a bedroom with wooden walls and wooded view that has become its headquarters for charitable campaigns.

Spain is one of the countries most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 117,000 cases and more than 10,900 deaths to date.

Many people who have gone to heaven … not even their own relatives have been able to say goodbye, "lamented the singer on the verge of tears. "It seems incredible that all this we are experiencing is true."

However, he asked his fans not to lose heart and to be aware that confinement is necessary for the general good, since most hospitals are not sufficient and do not have enough beds for the flow of patients.

Many times we say ‘how hard the confinement’ is, but hard is the confinement of those ladies and those gentlemen who have to be on that sofa sleeping and really passing the disease, ”he said.

Bisbal and Aitana released on Friday their new version of "If you want it", a song about the luck of having a corresponded love, the original of which is included in the album "In your plans" that the singer-songwriter released earlier this year.

The accompanying video is a reflection of the current struggle: it includes people locked up in their homes, doctors in special suits, families who celebrate birthdays remotely, exercise at home or have teleconferences. It also shows emotional moments in which neighbors applaud the doctors from their balconies.

Originally, the idea was to film it with Aitana in Medellín, Colombia, with a romantic touch and a great production. Both had recorded the song during their participation as coaches in "La Voz Kids", and Bisbal wanted to make the video between several trips to Argentina, Chile and Costa Rica, but their plans were frustrated with the coronavirus.

We said ‘we can't stand idly by,’ ”Bisbal said, and the new clip was born. "By little or by much everyone is contributing and that is what I like the most."

The artist stressed that the greatest contribution that people can make is to stay at home to stop infections, and recognizes that for a lot of this it implies a great economic sacrifice.

We are seeing that all the people in general are contributing their grain of sand. Nothing more than the fact that a person has to stop working and have to stay at home is contributing a lot, "he said.

Bisbal recently participated in an online charity concert with the Santander League of Spanish football, which raised more than a million euros to buy medical supplies. Santander bank also provided more than a million face masks.

To those with potential donations, he asked to make them directly to organizations that provide much-needed medical equipment. "As little as it may be, even if it is a peso, a euro or a dollar, that money goes directly to buy medical supplies to continue fighting the coronavirus."

To his fans in Latin America, where the disease has not yet progressed as much as in other countries, he recommended staying informed and following the health prevention guidelines.