David Berry also wants a spin-off of Lord John

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Missing just two days to release the fifth season of 'Outlander'. However, if we stick to what happens in the novel ('The Fiery Cross' by Diana Gabaldon) We will have very little of the favorite character of the fans. Lord John Gray would only appear, in theory, through letters. However, the series is no stranger to the wishes of its viewers and will provide David Berry character Some time on screen.

However, the spectators' affection for the character and their low weight in the series have increased rumors about a possible spin-off centered on him. In addition, this story would be nothing foreign to fans of books since the character has his own literary series White and in the bottle? Now it has been nothing more and nothing less the actor himself, Berry, who has commented very positively these rumors for Digital Spy.

I think the character is great and I really love his novels. All that moves in the hypothetical so, hypothetically, yes, I would add to repeat with the character in his series. The base material is very strong. Diana has written a wonderful character and a magnificent series of books. I really love playing him.

Although there is no confirmation it seems that there is also no impediment for the spin-off that everyone wants. Will it be before the end of the series?