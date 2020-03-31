 David Ayer clarifies the scene of the Joker knives in Suicide Squad

Share it:

The movie "Suicide Squad" was one of the DC movies that was affected by the wishes of Warner Bros. Director David Ayer was very forced at times, and also the editing of the movie did not exactly help the product was clear on some occasions. One of those moments that were not fully understood was when Joker is lying on the ground, surrounded by knives that point to him. Also, in that scene, according to the shot that we see, you get to see some baby clothes on one of the sides.

Via Twitter, the director has explained what this scene really means, or at least the message he wanted to convey. The clarification arises when asked by a fan about what happens between Joker and baby clothes, if it is because they killed babies in a scene that really falls outside the movie. The director explains that the reason is even simpler:

No, he is more innocent. Harley wanted a normal family with Joker, hence the baby in his vision. I figured I would have constantly annoyed Mr. J for having a child. So she asked Mr. Frost to buy some pajamas. The circle represents how you see Harley.

In fact at the end of the film we see the vision of the different characters of their dreams come true, and Harley's is to start a family with Joker and have two children.