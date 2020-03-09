 Dave Filoni would direct the final episode of the second season of The Mandalorian

Share it:

The second season of “The Mandalorian” He has finished shooting. The other day the actress Gina Carano revealed that she had finished shooting her scenes, and now it is the cinematographer Baz Idoine who has confirmed on her Instagram account that the whole shoot of the season is over. With this news it has begun to speculate that Dave Filoni could lead the final chapter of the season, something that was the work of Taika Waititi in the first season.

The speculation arises from the image of that clapperboard with which Idoine announces the end of the production, because in it we see that Filoni is the director of that chapter. It is being assumed that the production of the second season has ended with the filming of the final episode, and hence Filoni is associated with that final chapter. It is a possibility, but it does not necessarily have to be this way, especially since the times of these Disney + series are different from those of the television series – which in many cases are being broadcast and rolling at the same time, and therefore they are the same order. The Disney + series are finished filming completely quite months before the premiere of the series, so they have been able to record in a disorderly manner (same as the movies, which are not recorded in the same order that is later seen in the film) .

Dave Filoni as we know is a very important piece in the Star Wars universe. He is the creator and creative mind of the latest animated Star Wars series, such as ‘The Clone Wars’, ‘Rebels’ Y ‘Resistance’, and has also been, in part, creator of “The Mandalorian”, although Jon Favreau is primarily responsible for it. Filoni directed episodes 1 and 5 of the first season and we knew that he would repeat for this second season.