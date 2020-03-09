General News

 Dave Filoni would direct the final episode of the second season of The Mandalorian

March 9, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Dave Filoni

The second season of “The Mandalorian” He has finished shooting. The other day the actress Gina Carano revealed that she had finished shooting her scenes, and now it is the cinematographer Baz Idoine who has confirmed on her Instagram account that the whole shoot of the season is over. With this news it has begun to speculate that Dave Filoni could lead the final chapter of the season, something that was the work of Taika Waititi in the first season.

The speculation arises from the image of that clapperboard with which Idoine announces the end of the production, because in it we see that Filoni is the director of that chapter. It is being assumed that the production of the second season has ended with the filming of the final episode, and hence Filoni is associated with that final chapter. It is a possibility, but it does not necessarily have to be this way, especially since the times of these Disney + series are different from those of the television series – which in many cases are being broadcast and rolling at the same time, and therefore they are the same order. The Disney + series are finished filming completely quite months before the premiere of the series, so they have been able to record in a disorderly manner (same as the movies, which are not recorded in the same order that is later seen in the film) .

Dave Filoni as we know is a very important piece in the Star Wars universe. He is the creator and creative mind of the latest animated Star Wars series, such as ‘The Clone Wars’, ‘Rebels’ Y ‘Resistance’, and has also been, in part, creator of “The Mandalorian”, although Jon Favreau is primarily responsible for it. Filoni directed episodes 1 and 5 of the first season and we knew that he would repeat for this second season.

READ:   Netflix and Mattel announce the animated series He-Man & The Masters Of The Universe
View this post on Instagram

That’s a wrap on season 2!

A post shared by Baz Idoine (@bazidoine) on



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.