Dave Filoni reassures Star Wars fans about Ahsoka's future

December 26, 2019
Lisa Durant
Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, The Mandalorian) has shared on Twitter a drawing of Ahsoka Tano accompanied by Gandalf of The Lord of the Rings in support of all the followers of this character that appears in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) Anakin Skywalker's Padawan, a Torgruta, earned her stripes in the trenches of the Clone Wars fighting alongside Anakin and Obi-Wan, but found her faith in the Jedi Order tested during the conflict, after she was framed for a crime she didn't commit. After her name was cleared, she chose not to rejoin the Jedi, striking out on her own path and eventually becoming an invaluable rebel asset after the rise of the Empire and the destruction of the Jedi Order. She was last seen alive in Star Wars Rebels, around the time of the Battle of Endor - although her fate after that point is unclear - but if she's speaking to Rey through the Force, it seems safe to assume Ahsoka died at some point between the events of Rebels and The Rise of Skywalker. Maybe we'll see her fate play out in The Mandalorian at some point?

Tano is a creation of George Lucas and Filoni. The one who was an Anakin Padawan speaks with Rey at a key moment in his battle with Emperor Palpatine and what worries the spectators is that the rest of the Jedi who speak with the protagonist have already died.

Filoni shared this own drawing in which Gandalf tells Tano "I was also considered dead and see how that ended", in reference to his disappearance after the fight with the Balrog of Moria and subsequent resurgence as Gandalf the White, a magician of great power.

The last time Ahsoka was seen, he was alive and no one better than one of its creators to reassure his fans, assuring that he can return at any moment and who knows if even stronger than before.

