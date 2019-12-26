Dave Filoni reassures Star Wars fans about Ahsoka's future

Share it:

Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, The Mandalorian) has shared on Twitter a drawing of Ahsoka Tano accompanied by Gandalf of The Lord of the Rings in support of all the followers of this character that appears in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Tano is a creation of George Lucas and Filoni. The one who was an Anakin Padawan speaks with Rey at a key moment in his battle with Emperor Palpatine and what worries the spectators is that the rest of the Jedi who speak with the protagonist have already died.

Filoni shared this own drawing in which Gandalf tells Tano "I was also considered dead and see how that ended", in reference to his disappearance after the fight with the Balrog of Moria and subsequent resurgence as Gandalf the White, a magician of great power.

The last time Ahsoka was seen, he was alive and no one better than one of its creators to reassure his fans, assuring that he can return at any moment and who knows if even stronger than before.