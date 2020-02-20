 Dave Filoni advances the end of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars series

Share it:

Tomorrow the premiere of the new episodes of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" at Disney + United States, and that is why many fans of the saga are very nervous to see what this final season of the series holds for us. In addition to the fans, the creative team itself is also very impatient for this closure that will bring the season, as happens to Dave Filoni, creator of the series and great architect of everything related to Star Wars animation of these years.

In a special published by Entertainment WeeklyDave Filoni has commented that this last season he offered them the opportunity to finish the stories We will begin more than a decade ago.

I tried to do things that would honor what we had been doing in this series when I was working with George [Lucas]. At the same time, I knew that this had to have a sense of end.

In that reference to Lucas, creator of the franchise, Filoni acknowledges that when 15 years ago he asked the young animator to help him develop the series, he expected it to be something temporary, a few years, but in the end he ended up having more 100 episodes

I thought that Clone Wars, like most animation series, was going to be a two or three year job, where I would learn a lot, have a great experience and then return to Los Angeles.

In the first episodes of the final season, Rex will join the Bad Batch, a group of experimental clones with special abilities. This is a story that was already in development when the series was canceled in 2013, and Filoni claims to be delighted to see that these plots planned so long ago finally come to life.

We have tools and capabilities that we didn't have at the beginning of Clone Wars, simply because the animation has come so far. There are many things we can render with nuances and details that we couldn't before.

Other stories of the last season are the Siege of Mandalore, very advanced for some time, and the return of the great co-star of the series, the old Anakin Padawan, Ahsoka Tano, whom we saw for the last time in this series moving away from the Jedi Order In elaborating on Ahsoka's story, Filoni says he kept going back to what Lucas told him about the pillars of the Star Wars narrative: the struggle between selflessness and the darkest path of selfishness, greed and fear.

It is really the spine [from the Star Wars saga]. It is that personal journey. [We saw it] with Luke Skywalker, and we've seen Rey doing this trip. But for me now with Ahsoka, she has been the Jedi student all the time, and is finally being challenged by what she will do with her knowledge and training and skills when she faces the ultimate test, which is what you will see at the end of Clone Wars

Finally, in the interview they ask Filoni how they face the great challenge of telling a good story when the end is known, the point to be reached, which is none other than the "betrayal" by the Clones and that we see in Episode III.

We always knew that it ends with the third movie. There is no way to escape from that. It is this inevitability. We know what happens, but you don't know exactly how it happens.

This mythical series that started its journey in 2008 first in the form of a movie, was canceled in 2013. In 2014 there was a brief sixth season thanks to Netflix but there were still frames to close. The 12 episodes of this seventh season will start arriving from Disney on a weekly basis tomorrow.

