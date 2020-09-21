Dauntless Untamed Wilds: the new free update introduces Behemoth and other activities

Phoenix Labs just released a new update of Dauntless which takes the name of Untamed Wilds and that introduces a series of novelties in free to play for PC and consoles (PS4, Xbox One and Switch) that winks at Monster Hunter.

The latest expansion of Dauntless in fact, it extends the playful offer of the hunting game, offering users an unprecedented Ascent Mode called theRise of the Earth, which allows them to explore Arbourhome: a virgin island where it will be possible to come across Behemoth never seen before. The most skilled hunters will be able to challenge the cover monster of this expansion: Agarus, the fungal beast. Defeating this enemy will certainly be a challenging undertaking, but it will be worth it because of the rewards that can be obtained, namely weapons and other legendary equipment. Specifically, the weapons that can be obtained from Agarus will guarantee players an ability capable of revive their peers and will give an effect of automatic healing in time.

The new update also introduces a new type of hunt simply called “mission“, which combines into one activity plot, fighting ed exploration. Accompanying the launch of Untamed Wilds, already available, we find the new battle pass with 50 levels and premium and free rewards.

