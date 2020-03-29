Daughter of Lucero and Mijares publicly surprises with her inheritance

Share it:

Lucerito, the eldest daughter of the singers Lucero and Mijares, who have been divorced for several years, every day shows more on social networks what her life is like and gives indications that perhaps she could dedicate herself to the world of entertainment, like them.

Lucerito, who is currently 15 years old, is being quarantined before the threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus and through a video that his father Mijares places on his Instagram account, he looks at himself and hears singing next to him.

The teenager captivates her followers on social networks by listening to them sing and demonstrate with images that there is no greater heritage that their famous parents can give them than a good education, and above all, having inherited the talent they have.

The song that father and daughter sing is Everything, by Michael Bublé, and Lucerito is projected very sympathetic and not at all shy in front of the camera when they record and sing it.

Lucerito lives in Massachusetts, United States, where he studies high school at a Dana Hall School for girls, located in Wellesley.

According to a report on different news portals, Lucerito also carries out different activities, including volleyball, a facet in which he has represented his school in a tournament with other local schools.

The spectacular wedding of Lucero and Mijares



Lucero Hogaza León and Manuel Mijares met during the filming of the movie Escape with Me, in 1987, when she was 16 years old and he was 27.

The sentimental relationship between them did not occur at the moment, but years later, Mijares has commented in different interviews.

When Lucero was 24 years old, Mijares began to court her and she agreed to go out with him and then they began their courtship.

Lucero and Mijares, on their wedding day, in 1997. Photo by Televisa Archivo



On January 18, 1997, Lucero and Mijares were married in an unforgettable ceremony that took place at the Colegio de las Vizcaína in Mexico City and was called The Wedding of the Century.

According to press reports, some 700 guests attended the ceremony and the wedding was broadcast by the company Televisa.

On November 12, 2001, the couple had their first child, José Manuel, and on February 2, 2005, Lucerito, their second daughter, was born.

In March 2011, after 14 years of marriage, Lucero and Mijares made public knowledge through a press release that their marriage ended and they remained friends. Both maintain a good relationship today.