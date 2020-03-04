Daughter of Biby Gaytán detronates her with better photos on the beach

Share it:

Alejandra Capetillo, the daughter of Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo, is not wasting her time and she spent her Holy Week to enjoy the warmth of the beach just like her parents who also attended a couple of days ago.

With a sunbath in the sand and reading a free with such tranquility Ale made it clear that he is very happy when taking advantage of these moments, in addition to each image he shared on his social networks he put a flirtatious touch.

In another photo he wore another garment that is very common to wear in this hot season and more when you go to the beach, it is a cloth, which he used on his head with which he fell in love with everyone because he looked very well, in addition They let him know that it looked like a whole model.

"How beautiful you are, you have a perfect face", "My beautiful girl, the reflection of a full life", "Very beautiful you are identical to your mommy @ bibygaytan kisses to the whole family", they wrote to Ale for the photos which they reached Thousands of likes.

It is worth mentioning that Biby Gaytán is very happy for his great return to the small screen, because as everyone knows he will be one of the judges of the Little Giants program, so he celebrated his great return on the beach leaving everyone excited and filling her with flattery because They already missed her.