Daughter of Biby Gaytán becomes a makeup model

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Alejandra Capetillo daughter of the actors Eduardo Capetillo and Biby Gaytán left everyone surprised because for the first time she posed as a model for a makeup line, making it clear that she follows in the footsteps of her famous mother who will soon return to the small screen.

Alejandra showed off on her personal Instagram account a photo where she is seen with a magnificent makeup, with which she left everyone with her mouth open, since she looked very pretty, even the person who worked with her said she has a perfect face .

"You are a beauty, so I like you more every day," "My princess, my naughty girl so beautiful and sincere that you shine like a star," "Every day more beautiful," they wrote to Ale.

Recall that his sister Ana Paula wants to dabble in the world of acting as well as her parents as she announced it in Ventaneando, where she was a little shy.

It is worth mentioning that the family of the Capetillo Gaytán are one of the most united families of the show for years and although all were far from the middle of the show for a while their fans were always aware of them in social networks.