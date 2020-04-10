Daughter of Alicia Villarreal and Arturo Carmona reaches 21 with great beauty

Share it:

Melanie Aidée daughter of Alicia Villareal and Arturo Carmona is celebrating her 21st birthday, despite the pandemic that humanity is experiencing due to the coronavirus (Covid-19), it was not an impediment for her to receive beautiful messages starting with that of her parents.

"You are My Adoration, My Love! I love you with all my soul, my little daughter! 21 years ago today you changed my life with your arrival in this world and you have been the greatest and most beautiful blessing that God has given me, Happy Birthday My Princess ", wrote Arturo Carmona who presumes it at every moment on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Alicia Villarreal, who has been told that she seems to be her daughter's sister, did not hold back and also congratulated her because, as everyone knows, it was the young woman who made her a mother for the first time.

Daughter, beautiful. Happy Birthday!! I wish you many joys, achievements, dreams and above all God's blessings for you, always. You can never forget this new year of life !! Have a nice time, I love you, wrote Alice.

It is worth mentioning that Melanie's beauty has always been talked about on Instagram and she has even been told on more than one occasion that she could become a great actress due to how beautiful she is.

"As beautiful as her mommy", "You undoubtedly inherited the beauty of your parents, guerita", "The same face of your beautiful mother, both of you," Melanie writes on Instagram every time she shares a photo.

