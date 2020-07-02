Dates, times and prevention measures: everything you need to know about the return of Mexican soccer

Share it:

After the eLiga MX, the return of Mexican soccer was something expected by all sports fans. (Photo: Jovani Pérez Silva / Infobae México)

After several months of the football stopped completely because of the pandemic of coronavirus and even the tournament will be canceled Closing 2020, East Friday, July 3 sports activity will be restarted with the GNP Cup for Mexico, which will be a preparation tournament, as well as a preamble for the new national football championship.

A total of eight teams: America, Blue Cross, Pumas, Chivas, Atlas, Toluca, Tigers and the recently created Mazatlan. The stadiums where the matches will take place will only be two: the University Olympian, in Mexico City, and the Akron, in the city of Guadalajara.

For this tournament, the division of groups was carried out in a way geographic, so the clubs next to the capital they will be in block A, while the others will make up the B. For three dates they will face each other and the best two of each group will advance to the semifinals, which will take place on July 15 and 16.

The confrontations will take place in a period of 16 days of vertiginous soccer, so the end of the tournament will play on Sunday July 19 at the facilities of the Olympic University Stadium at 20:45.

On the first day the classic Guadalajara will be played. (Photo: Fernando Carranza / Cuartoscuro)

On the first day (July 3 and 4) attractive meetings will be held, such as the debut of Mazatlán against the feared UANL Tigers; a major rivalry in the capital between Pumas and Cruz Azul and also him classic tapatío between the Chivas and the Foxes of the Atlas. The second date will be July 7 and 8, while the third will take place on July 11 and 12.

Although they will be implemented preventive measures to mitigate the contagions of the COVID-19, some players have shown their concern for possible infections. An example of this is the Chivas midfielder, Uriel Antuna, who highlighted the fear that soccer players could feel about the virus.

"There will be fear. Many of us have families, children, siblings, parents who we frequent a lot; there will be people we don't know if they take care, if they don't take care, if it came out or not. Soccer players and coaches are taking care of themselves, but in the end you won't know where are you going to catch"He said to the portal Halftime.

Liga MX Guard1anes 2020 tournament schedule

This sunday july 5On the other hand, those responsible for Mexican soccer will announce the dates and times for the tournament that will start on next July 24, which has generated important expectationsWell, a few weeks ago, when the return of the sport was announced, it was also mentioned that there would have been surprises, although it was not detailed what it was about.

July 5 defines the Liga MX calendar. (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)



It should be remembered that from next championship, the competition format will be modified significantly, as it will resume the figure of repechage, so the four best classifieds will access the league directly, while the sites of the five to 12 will compete for a place in direct elimination matches. Besides that there will be no descent.

Although it is worth mentioning that for the realization of the calendar, according to the journalist David Medrano, there were obstacles by the teams that were to visit the squares of Mexico City and Guadalajarabecause in these places is where the pandemic is still at a significant level of expansion.

Contagios in Mexican soccer

Looking ahead to the GNP Cup for Mexico, one of the most controversial issues caused was the fact that Cruz Azul reported that eight of its players had contracted COVID-19; However, the club indicated this Thursday that after a new round of exams, only an item was positive again.

Other clubs have also reported that there are no positive cases in their templates. On the other hand, three whistles they are still infected by the new coronavirus and because they are asymptomatic, they are found in insulation to prevent its spread.

So far, three Liga MX referees have tested COVID-19 positive. (Photo: Gustavo Becerra / Cuartoscuro)

This was made known by the Referees Commission of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) in a press release last Wednesday. He also said that the body has carried out tests of the COVID-19 to the first group of 60 people and until then they had been obtained 37 results.

Prevention measures in the stadiums

This Thursday, Liga MX also presented its protocol healthwhich will apply in stadiums when the next Guard1anes 2020 tournament starts. Among the highlights, the fact that only one maximum of 300 people between players, managers, the media and other workers.

In addition, sports venues must divide into three zones and in each one there will only be 100 people. The first will be made up of the parking lot, the changing rooms and the court. Here they can only enter players, medical and security personnel, basketball players, umpires, coaching staff and authorized media personnel.

The league also recommended that they be placed gel dispensers 60% alcohol-based in locker rooms, which are high risk and where the entry of outsiders to clubs.

Only 300 people will be allowed in the stadiums per match. (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)

The Zone 2 will be the tribunes, boxes, as well as the television and radio booths, where only the commentators, managers and security personnel. The Zone 3 will be the outside the stadium, where there will be security elements, transmission units and the VAR arbitrators.

In none of these sites will the fan access, relatives of the players or journalists of means that do not have transmission rights of the stadium but its return will be gradual and according to the health situation of each state.

Finally, the protocol also establishes the responsibility of local teams to take care of the health of their players, as well as that of the visiting clubs.

