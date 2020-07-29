date, storyline and everything you need to know

Share it:

With the suspension of the sixth season, the showrunner has anticipated a great turnaround scheduled for The Flash 7, given that the next episodes will aim to resume what has already been mentioned and continue the story. But when can we see the continuum?

If initially it was thought that not all hopes were lost, the producers had to come to terms with reality, effectively cutting off season 6 and planning season 7 for January 2021. This was announced by the president of The Cw Mark Pedowitz: "The CW will begin its new programming for January 2021, when we launch the calendar with our flagship programs. "

That said, production shouldn't be delayed, given that shooting will start again shortly: as reported by Deadline, Warner Bros. TV plans to open construction sites for all Vancouver-based projects by the end of August, obviously with the necessary security measures.

The storyline left open they will then go together in season 7 and we will surely find out what happened to Iris, who disappeared in Mirror World. This was revealed by Grant Gustin himself, stating that the authors they will continue where they left off, although something must necessarily change: one of all the character of Ralph Dibmy, given that Hartley Sawyer was fired following racist tweets.

However, all this will not jeopardize the possibility of a future Arrowverse crossover, since Pedowitz has confirmed that it will be done, even if it will be "a smaller event than usual. We are planning a two-hour event … we're discussing putting Superman and Batwoman together, with lots of other characters from the other series. "

Could it be the final season of The Flash? Probable, judging from the imminent expiration of the contract signed by the protagonist, even if he himself admitted to having had discussions on a probable extension. Showrunner Eric Wallace had then talked about want to continue with season 8 and 9.

Unfortunately we will have to wait many months for the return of the sprinter superhero par excellence, but it may be worth the wait. Other The CW series will also be back in production soon.