date, plot and time of release on Netflix

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The recent stop to work on Lucifer did not allow the production to conclude the work on the final episode of the show, despite this everything is ready for arrival on Netflix of the first part of the fifth season. Here's everything we know.

Let's start from the release date: the fifth part will be added to the Netflix catalog starting from 9 am tomorrow, Friday 21 August. Fans will be able to see the eight episodes, lasting 48-50 minutes and which will show us the continuation of the story of Lucifer Morningstar, a character played by Tom Ellis. Unlike other streaming services, the episodes will be immediately available on Netflix, ready to be watched all in one breath by Lucifer fans. As you know the work has been renewed by Netflix for a sixth season, thanks to a successful campaign carried out by the many fans of the show, which will serve to tell the conclusion of the character's adventures with the face of Tom Ellis.

At the end of the fourth season we were able to witness the farewell of the protagonist, forced to return to rule Hell and abandon Chloe. In recent days, the first trailer dedicated to the fifth season of Lucifer was shared, which was criticized by fans for having spoiled an important event of the episodes coming tomorrow.