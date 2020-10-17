date of the new trailer and a welcome return

Disney continues to reveal his cards: after the trailer with Moff Gideon comes another TV commercial for the second season of The Mandalorian, containing very interesting surprises.

The teaser shows us once again the team composed of the Mandalorian, Baby Yoda, Cara Dune and Greef Carga, grappling with the adventures they will have to face in the new episodes. At 0:05 we realize that someone else is also present in the spaceship piloted by Greef: it is the blue alien, a mythrol, played by Horatzio Sanz in the first episode of the first season.

Mythrol played a big role in the series, as it was the first bounty viewers saw Mando take. Din Djarin saved him from a group of aliens and the dangers of a frozen planet, and then immobilize it in a carbonite plate, in order to collect your bounty in complete tranquility. As had been anticipated by The Mandalorian cartons, the character will somehow return in the second season and will likely join the main team. This could offer interesting comic ideas, given the wild outlaw nature shown in the premiere.

The short movie then announces the arrival of an “exclusive look” this Monday, at an American football game. almost certainly an additional trailer, containing information on upcoming episodes starting from 30 October and on the unreleased characters of The Mandalorian 2, so you just have to wait a few days to find out more!