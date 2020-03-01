Date, argument and everything we know

Share it:

When they got together from new Jonathan Entwistle and Charles Forsman, director and author of the comic ‘The End of the F *** ing World’ respectively, we suspected that we had another success story at hand. When we heard that the production would be carried out by 21 Laps Entertainment, producer of ‘Stranger Things’, and that the protagonist would be Sophia Lillis (‘It’ and ‘Open wounds’) and nobody doubted it. Last 26 of February the first season of ‘This shit surpasses me’ was released on Netflix (in English, ‘I Am Not Okay With This’), 7 chapters of just over twenty minutesthat we, like many other spectators, have seen with a sigh.

The series, like the comic, introduces us to a teenage girl named Sydney. Shortly after moving with his family to Brownsville, Pennsylvania, his father commits suicide in the basement. She, meanwhile, tries to keep her unique and attractive friend Dina away from the boys as he begins to meet his neighbor and classmate, the strange Stan. As a good teen series, ‘This shit surpasses me’ travels certain common paths to ‘Sex Education’, the discovery of sexuality, high school dances, the difficult relationship with parents or the loss of virginity. However, the Entwistle-Forsman territory is much blacker. From the first moment of the series we discovered a protagonist bathed in blood. With a narration in off, ironic and furious, similar to ‘The End of the F *** ing World’, we move forward in Syd's thoughts until we discover that it has taken him to that precise and bloody moment. It is here when ‘Stranger Things’ comes in and we discover that, like Eleven, our protagonist also has telekinesis. But, unlike Millie Bobby Brown's character, Sophia Lillis' not only does not dominate her powers, but they happen when she has an uncontrollable rage. We could define this first season of ‘This shit of surpasses’ as a superhero origin story.

So did both Lillis and Entwistle in an interview for Inverse:

Sophia Lillis: “One thing Jonathan really liked about this season is that it is a story of origin of superheroes. I was always thinking about a season 2. Every origin story needs a continuation. So, hopefully, we will have season 2.

Jonathan Entwistle: "We wanted to address it as if telling the origin story. What if Professor X never shows up to take you to the academy? And if you grow up in a suburb of Pittsburgh and Hagrid never takes you to Hogwarts?"

Although with the premiere so recent, Netflix has not confirmed a second season, with the words of its creators, the story that has just begun and the sure success of the series, we have no doubt that there will be 'This shit surpasses me' , season 2.

Argument of ‘This shit surpasses me’ season 2

*** SPOILERS OF SEASON 1 OF ‘THIS SHIT OVERCOMES ME’

When it was announced that ‘The End of the F *** ing World’ would have a second season, many comic book fans reacted in disgust. In the graphic novel, the protagonist died on that beach. Entwistle, however, continued the story to endow it with a more closed end with a second season, already completely original. This time he will follow the same strategy, only now it is much more obvious.

In the comic the protagonist knows that his father was traumatized by the war and that he shared his powers. In fact, it is she who kills him at his request. In the series, however, the protagonist does not discover her father's past and shared talents until her mother reveals it to her. The end of the comic is totally closed, above all because Sydney, like his father, commits suicide at the end. In the series, however, the union with his father and his powers is only a first contact, a threatening danger that ends up resulting in Syd's first murder in full dance. It is here when we arrive at the scene we have seen at the beginning of each chapter. The protagonist, covered in blood to the ‘Carrie’, flees from the crime scene, leaving behind traumatized Dina and Stan, who seems to look at her diary to pick him up.

But Syd is not going to commit suicide but has an encounter that means a real cliffhanger of manual that makes us demand the second season. After stopping running he meets the presence imaginary? who has been following her and asks “Do I have something to fear?" The mysterious voice man answers "It is they who should be afraid, let's start". There ended the season.

The second, therefore, will determine who it is this presence that seems to know the powers of the protagonist. His words indicate that he is an ally and that he will teach Sydney to use his powers. However, this way of talking about the fear of others also tells us that it could be an evil presence, and turn the protagonist not into a superheroine, but into a villain. After all, he has already killed someone. Wow to use his powers for good or evil, what is clear is that in this second season the protagonist will learn more about her powers and the fury that provokes them.

On his way to the dark or bright side his friends will be very important. Dina just confessed that he didn't dislike his kiss, giving him hope. It is clear that she will continue to be his love interest. However, not everything will be so easy. Before Brad's appearance, the union between Syd and Dina seemed a sure thing. However, when the head of the pimp of the institute and former Dina explodes, Syd flees alone and her friend is there, on her knees, paralyzed before the pool of blood. It is not hard for us to imagine that this moment will traumatize Dina and that will take her away from a Syd, who will be more than ever unable to confess her secret. Above all, because now it would mean telling her that she is the killer of her ex boyfriend.

You better go to poor Stan. At the dance he seemed to assume that Syd, the girl with whom he lost his virginity, only loves him as a friend. But he is still in love, although he is a boy smart enough to take it on. In fact, when Syd runs away and Dina becomes paralyzed, he is the only one who looks at the newspaper that Brad I was reading, the only written proof of her friend's secret. Surely he has recovered the newspaper and will try to make contact with Sydney, reassure her and help her. Moreover, if the mysterious presence that approaches the protagonist at the end of the series wants to take her on the side of evil and fury, possibly let Stan be the only thing that can keep her grounded, and not wanting to use his powers to harm. Stan will remind him that, in reality, he is a good person, that Brad's death does not condemn him to being bad, but to correct himself so as not to make the same mistake again.

In story to the rest of the Novak family, Probably Syd's brother, Liam, comes into play through his bullies. If this season his sister cost him a black eye, everything indicates that he who hits his beloved younger brother will be Syd's first attempt to hurt his powers again. With Maggie, his mother, we got to see that the disconnection between the two was fixed a bit by getting to talk for the first time about the father's suicide. However, I'm sure that Syd's secret causes him unspeakable problems that will make him argue again with a mother who won't understand anything, nor did she understand the reality of her husband.

Sure too we will know more about padre. We can assure that he is not the presence because Sydney does not recognize him. However, it is suspicious that, in none of the flashbacks, let's see his face. Perhaps the series includes part of the plot of the comic for a second season and it is revealed that it was Sydney that killed his father, perhaps unconscious or with a memory erased from his memory. Be that as it may, if the mysterious presence knows something of Sydney's powers, he will also know many more things about his father, whom he also persecuted.

Release date for ‘This shit beats me’ season 2

With the second season still unannounced, we cannot know the release date. Nevertheless, the first one began shooting in June 2019. If the renewal is announced soon, this year the play may be repeated with a shoot in summer and a premiere in early 2021.

One season per year is quite acceptable in a series of these characteristics, of such short duration and chapters. Nevertheless, ‘The End of the F *** ing World’ had the same format and there were two years between the first and second season. So thinking of 2022 wouldn't be crazy either, given Entwistle's way of working.

Cast of ‘This shit beats me’ season 2

Except Richard Ellis, who plays Brad, nothing makes us think that the protagonists of the first season do not return. Sofia Bryant (Dina), Wyatt Oleff (Stan) and Sophia Lillis (Sydney Novak)They will repeat for sure. However, the latter's agenda, the essential protagonist of the series, can be a problem and it is that it has to overflow. So he told Vogue, when asked about the filming of the second season:

Last year I had a job from one job to another and now everything is going to happen at the same time, so I'm going to have a great time. After all that, I have another project pending, but I don't know how much I can count for now … It's a western!

In addition to that mysterious western, the young star will be released ‘Gretel and Hansel: A Dark Fairy Tale’ and ‘Uncle Frank’. But surely you save some time to get back, shortly, in the skin of Sydney.

Trailer and images of ‘This shit surpasses me’ season 2

If everything goes as expected and the second season of the series comes only one year after the first, in February 2021, we can look at what happened this year.

The trailer was released only one week before the premiere, on the 18th. Of course, the first teaser It arrived somewhat earlier, on the 5th. As for the first images, they were published the previous month, in January.