Date A Live: Season 4 Is Coming In 2021, Release Period Confirmed?

The fourth season of Date A Live is official, and apparently in a few months the release date will even be revealed. The news came directly from the profile of the reliable leaker Spytrue which, through the post visible at the bottom, has recently indicated the spring of 2021 as the release period of the new episodes.

The first season of Date A Live (2013) adapted the first four Volumes of Koshi Tachibana’s light novel, while the second, broadcast a year later, continued the story by adapting the next three. After five years of hiatus, the period in which the original film was released Date A Live The Movie: Mayuri Judgement, the anime is back with a third season, which has transposed in a slightly more hasty way five other volumes. In total, at the moment, 12 of the 22 Volumes available have been adapted, and the fourth season will probably continue the story by adapting four more.

The Date A Live anime, however, never stopped. Last August, the first part of the film Date A Bullet, a spin-off of the main series starring the charismatic Kurumi Tokisaki, was broadcast in Japan, and the second and last part, entitled Date A Bullet: Nightmare or Queen.

