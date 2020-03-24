Entertainment

Date A Bullet: the spin-off of Date A Live will be a film, shown the first key visual

March 23, 2020
Give A Bullet, the spin-off of Date A Live focused on Kurumi Tokisaki and based on the homonymous series of novels by Koshi Tachibana is Tsunako, will not be adapted in a television series as previously announced, but in a film. The confirmation came – together with a wonderful key visual – directly from a live stream of Kadokawa.

During the live broadcast, the publishing house confirmed that the film will be distributed in Japanese cinemas during the current year, and that the actress Asami Sanada will resume her role as a voice actress. As for the staff, Jun Nakagawa (High School Fleet) directs the anime at the animation studio GEEKTOYS (Plunderer), while the author of the spin-off Yuichiro Higashide takes care of the script. Finally, the character design is edited by Naoto Nakamura (High School Fleet).

The film will act as an adaptation for part of the series of novels, currently stopped at 6 volumes available (of which the latest published a few days ago). However, fans will be happy to know that in addition to the film, the fourth season of the original anime series will soon arrive, as confirmed by the official website of the opera a few days ago.

And what do you think of it? Are you interested in this feature film? Let us know in the comments! In case you haven't already done it then, we advise you to take a look at the first trailer of Date A Bullet.

