Date A Bullet: the spin-off of Date a Live debuts soon in the cinema, here is the first teaser

A few months ago it was announced that Date A Bullet, the spin-off of Date A Live focused on Kurumi Tokisaki's character, it would actually have been a movie, and not an anime series as many thought. Production recently confirmed that the film will be divided into two partsrespectively to be released in August and November 2020.

The first film, titled Date A Bullet: Dead or Bullet, will be released August 14, 2020 and was shown a few hours ago in the first official teaser trailer visible at the top of the article. The second, entitled Date A Bullet: Nightmare or Queen, will arrive on November 13 instead and will end the story. Not knowing the longevity of the two films it is impossible to predict how much material will be adapted. At the moment, they are available 6 volumes, of which the latest published in Japan last March.

We remind you once again that Date A Bullet is the spin-off of Date A Live, a series of light novels currently composed of 22 volumes and adapted in three anime seasons. A few months ago, it was confirmed that a fourth season is in production.

