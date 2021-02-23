Date A Bullet: Kurumi dresses up as an idol in a new figure

The company PLUM (Pretty Lovely Unique Mechanism) announced the release of a 1/7 scale figure based on the character Kurumi Tokisaki of the multimedia franchise Date A Live Fragment: Date A Bullet for next May.





Directly from the spin-off project focused entirely on her background, Kurumi Tokisaki is presented with an idol outfit that matches the one shown in the Ninth Region, “Yesod”, where she must act as one according to the values ​​of the area. . Her already beautiful design is even more dignified with the idol outfit created based on her signature colors. A host of details and accessories have been included to raise product quality to new levels.

The product is 240mm high, will be priced at 13,800 yen (about $ 132), and is available for pre-order on the dealer’s official site (link) in a period not yet specified.

About Date A Bullet

It is a series of light novels written by Yuichiro Higashide and illustrated by NOCO, spin-off of the light novels of Koushi Tachibana, Date A Live. Higashide publishes them through the publishing label Fantasia Bunko from the publisher Fujimi Shobo, and the sixth volume was published in Japan on March 2020.

The animated adaptation of this project consists of two short films. The first film titled Date A Bullet: Dead or Bullet was released in Japanese theaters on August 14, 2020, while the second film titled Date A Bullet: Nightmare or Queen premiered on November 13, 2020. Both films will be short-lived.

© 2020 Yuichiro Higashide, Koshi Tachibana, NOCO / KADOKAWA / “Date a Barrett” Production Committee