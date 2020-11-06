Dash & Lily Review: The New Netflix Romantic Series

What better time than Christmas to tell a romantic story? Approaching the always functional theme of adolescent love, Dash & Lily appears among the Netflix releases in November as a work particularly suitable for teenagers, not entirely without interesting ideas even for older people.

The series, based on the novel “Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares“written by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan, it stages the vicissitudes of the homonymous protagonists, Dash and Lily, who they will make each other present their doubts and uncertainties through a diary with a red cover. Curious? You just have to read our preview review to see if this series is for you.

A diary to join them

During the Christmas season, two young strangers in New York City are destined to meet. On the one hand we have Dash, a thoughtful and book-loving boy, who hates Christmas for the atmosphere of exaggerated optimism that somehow seems to have contaminated everyone a bit, while on the other we have Lily, a young girl who loves Christmas. Dash, on an ordinary day, finds a particular book in a New York library, which actually turns out to be a diary containing a real puzzle which will take him gradually to solve small puzzles of increasing difficulty.

In turn, the boy will use the diary to try to get to know who wrote it in person, prompting the author Lily to strive to discover the mysterious identity of her interlocutor. The diary becomes like this a real container of the dreams and doubts of the two young people who, by confiding in someone they have never actually seen in person, will be able to create an ever deeper empathic bond between them, which will also lead them to get to know each other better from an introspective point of view.

One of the most interesting ideas of the work is perhaps precisely that linked to the diary, which thus focuses attention not so much on the impersonality given by social networks, but on a more human and emotional dimension of emotional ties, given that the protagonists will try in every way to fight against certain impositions of society to carry out their own personal vision of the world.

In terms of characterization of the characters, a good job has been done, through a description of the same capable of not exaggerating the hand on certain stereotypes, relying on some of the peculiarities of the protagonists (not so inclined to frequent crowded or chaotic places), without, however, throwing everything into exasperated victimhood. The story thus places us in front of two young people of the present who decide to know each other in an anachronistic way, almost as if to bring to light a sort of correspondence of letters has inexorably disappeared over the last fifty years, here adapted in a postmodern perspective.

In fact, it is Lily herself who strongly discourages using the internet in Dash to solve the first puzzles, so as to encourage the attitude of both to rely only on their own strength, trying as much as possible to give value to an analog system that is now simply out of time.

The continuous chasing of the protagonists, able to carry the diary gradually in different places – worrying even when the other person no longer leaves further clues for the continuation of the game – will give the entire narrative structure a quite interesting setting, although unable to focus on its strengths especially from the second half of the season onwards.

Doubts and uncertainties

In fact, the work, while leveraging a whole series of interesting premises, capable of arousing a good degree of interest in the viewer, in the long run becomes slightly monotonous, unable to enter truly captivating variables capable of generating enough curiosity in those who look. The same existential cross-sections of the protagonists, who we will sometimes see confronting their respective families, they will not actually be able to add anything new to the well-established teen drama formula, simply bringing to light the structural defects of the work, yes enjoyable but exaggeratedly obvious.

Still good the way it was handled the sense of inadequacy experienced by the protagonists in facing their own limits, given that on several occasions both Dash and Lily will have to deal with both loneliness and the fact of not being perfect (a common problem in many teenagers), confiding in friends and closest relatives in an attempt to accept each other as it really is and not to make others happy at all costs.

From a purely sentimental point of view, the series will not be particularly profound in the eyes of the adult audience, although in some moments the two main characters will be able to generate a good degree of empathy. The younger viewers, on the other hand, will probably be able to pass over the sometimes cumbersome progress of the narrative, so as to get more in tune with the characters, certainly peculiar in their way of interacting with the world through the diary, but still capable of speaking the universal language of adolescence.

As for the technical sector, the series manages to defend itself well, relying on a direction perhaps not particularly daring as regards the camera movements, but still able to stage the numerous vicissitudes of the protagonists in a satisfactory way. The photography is therefore also good, able to bring out the numerous characters on the screen also thanks to a costume department that often relies on very bright colors or particular motifs, able to create a nice contrast with the surrounding environment. Also interesting are the various night shots of the Christmas period, perfectly able to cover some sequences of the typical magic of Christmas.