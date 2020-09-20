“Daryl and Carol must be just friends”

The Walking Dead actor Matt Lintz, who played Henry, the son of Carol and King Ezekiel in Season 9, thinks there should be no romantic twist between his “mother” and Daryl, the character played by Norman Reedus.

Carol’s marriage fell through after their son died but, before War of the Whisperers, the passion was briefly rekindled. But now we know that there will be a spin-off dedicated to Daryl and Carol and this suggests that between the two it could finally something concrete is born.

“I think it’s really interesting, and I think they’ll do a fantastic job.”, Lintz told al podcast Talk Dead to Me regarding the spin-off due out in 2023 but, referring to their report, he added: “I think they should remain friends, 100%”.

“I feel like you can have a great relationship, a male can have a great relationship with a woman and just be friends”he said. “It would be nice if they became one, but at the same time for me they have always been two different entities, I’ve always seen them as friends. Perhaps the spin-off will change the cards on the table. We can’t know. “

The Walking Dead 10 will restart on October 4th, and we are sure that in the season finale we will find out much more about their relationship in view of the spin-off. Meanwhile, if you are a fan of the AMC series, take a look at all the incredible Easter eggs that are hidden in The Walking Dead.