 Darth Maul originally had a different role in the Han Solo spin-off

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The movie "Han Solo: A Star Wars Story" It was not without problems as we well know. Director Ron Howard tried to save what he could, but in the end there was a film that certainly did not stand out at the box office – all the contrary – and that left many fans rather cold.

One of the strengths of the film, was that ending that sowed for a potential sequel. Darth Maul's surprise appearance at the end of the film encouraged him to continue telling a story that we may never know how it would continue. However, the initial plans for the character were differents.

In a recent interview, the actor Sam Witwer, who voices Darth Maul in the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and Star Wars Rebels, has explained that when he joined the project to give voice to Maul they had to change many things. It should be clarified, it is something that is lost when we talk about the dubbing for each country, that the voice in the original version of Darth Maul in ‘The Phantom Menace’ Peter Serafinowicz put it, although it was Andy Park who lent his body to give life to the Sith. Serafinowicz was also going to voice that appearance at the end of ‘Han Solo’, but ended up putting a voice Sam Witwer

There were things that had to happen once I was hired. We had to go back to the shoot because people like me and (the creator of Clone Wars and Rebels) Dave Filoni let them know that there were many details that were not consistent. I don't want to say that what (Peter) Serafinowicz was doing was wrong. He didn't sound recognizable as the character in ‘The Phantom Menace’ nor as the character of ‘Clone Wars’. It was something totally different. They needed people to recognize the voice, so there it is. There were a lot of things in this script that he growls at, does this, does that.

When asked to explain Maul's original role, the actor closed in on the band and said that perhaps for many years to come, he can tell:

In 20 years, when I am totally old and I don't care about anything, I will say things that will leave people speechless and that will make national news. But no, I'm still not that stupid.

Via information | Star wars holocron