         Darren Aronofsky reveals that Warner canceled his Batman movie because he wanted Joaquin Phoenix to star in it

Darren Aronofsky he almost made a movie of Batman in 2000. Shortly after the premiere of 'Requiem for a Dream' he was hired by Warner to direct 'Batman: Year One' and even convinced Frank Miller to write the movie together. However, the visions of the filmmaker and the producer went in different directions and the film was never made.

Two opposing approaches

Warner did not give up and we ended up having 'Batman Begins' as proof of it, but Aronofsky did focus on other projects, being now when he has revealed the unexpected reason why his adaptation of the Gotham vigilante did not see the light: wanted Batman to be played by Joaquin Phoenix and Warner refused. Specifically, this is what he has said in statements to Empire magazine:

The studio loved Freddie Prinze Jr. and I loved Joaquin Phoenix. I remember thinking, "Oh, oh, we're doing two different movies here." It is true. They were different times. The Batman that I wrote was definitely very different from what they ended up doing.

In fact, his movie would surely have ended up looking a lot like 'Joker,' the box office bombing oddly starring Phoenix last year. And it was that I wanted it to have a tone similar to the thrillers of the 70s, shooting it in Detroit and New York instead of building Gotham and focusing it openly to the adult public. It could not be.

What is inevitable to think now is, Would Joaquin Phoenix have been a better Batman than Joker? At that stage of his career I suspect that his performance would have been less interesting than Arthur Fleck's, but other things being equal it is hard to decide how much one of the two faces we already have …